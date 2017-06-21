Perry, Springer to host joint town hall meetings

LUBBOCK, TX – Today, Sen. Charles Perry announced a series of town hall forums, including stops with Rep. Drew Springer in Post, Texas for Kent and Garza County residents and Crosbyton, Texas for Crosby and Dickens County residents.

“After spending 140 days in a legislative session, it is important to get back into the community and engage with the people you represent. I look forward to sharing many of the victories rural Texas had this session and hear ways we can continue fighting for our region,” said Sen. Perry.

“Rep. Drew Springer was a great advocate for his community, and I . . .

Want to read the rest?

You will need a subscription! Click here to login or register for a yearly membership to The Texas Spur!