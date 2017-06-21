Spur Masonic Lodge to Donate Proceeds to Spur Area Food Bank

Each year the Spur Masonic Lodge holds its annual Pancake Supper in an effort to raise money for various organizations in the county and area. The proceeds from the 2016 fundraiser were set aside for the Spur Area Food Pantry. With a matching grant from the Texas Masonic Charities Foundation, the Spur Masonic Lodge was able donate $1,000 to this county outreach program . . .

