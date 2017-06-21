Student attends prestigious leadership conference

Three Dickens County students have just returned from a once-in-a-lifetime leadership conference that has them well on their way to success. Kaylin Adams, Olivia Leary and Jadyn Duggan represented Dickens County Farm Bureau at Texas Farm Bureau’s 54th annual Youth Leadership Conference (YLC).

“YLC is more than a conference or camp,” Chuck Hinson, Dickens County Farm Bureau president, said. “It’s a great opportunity for students to hone the skills needed to fulfill their dreams.”

Students who attend YLC engage in goal-setting activities that help build character, confidence and leadership skills.

“Counselors and speakers at . . .

