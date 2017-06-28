6666’s Blodgett receives Golden Spur

Dr. Glenn Blodgett, resident veterinarian and manager of the Four Sixes Ranch horse division, has been named the 2017 National Golden Spur Award winner, the most prestigious honor given by the ranching and livestock industries in recognition of accomplishments by an individual.

In his 35 years at the largest individually owned ranch property in Texas, Dr. Blodgett has been an industry leader in equine embryo transfer and artificial insemination, and the ranch has become the all-time leading breeder of both racing and performance American Quarter Horses.

Dr. Blodgett will be honored by industry leaders at a dinner hosted by . . .

