The Dickens Volunteer Fire Department’s Annual Patriotic Celebration will be on Tuesday, July 4th. It will begin with a parade at 6pm and then there will be a Fajita supper fundraiser at 7:00 p.m on the south side of the Dickens Courthouse. Cost of the meal will be any donation to the Fire Department. If you are elderly or homebound and live in the Dickens Area and would like a meal delivered, please call 623-5334 and leave your Name and phone number. After sunset, prepare for another great fireworks exhibition! Gather all the kids, kick back on the lawn, and join us.