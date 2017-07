The Spur 50/70 All Star Team played their sixth game in eight days Friday, June 23 for the championship against Lockney. They lost early in the District 38 Little League tournament to Lockney and fought their way back to meet them again in the Championship Game. Spur fell short only by the score. Each player played well and fought till the end. Spur 50/70 All Stars finished second in the All Star Tournament held in Slaton.