The Spur Masonic Lodge conducted their annual Adopt-A-Highway Community Service project on Monday, June 12. Six volunteers worked to clean up the State Highway 70 right-of-way North of Spur. Fourteen Bags of trash were collected. Pictured are Jay Hagins, Michael Willson, Kevin Brendle, Donald McArthur and Chris Horn. A special thanks goes out to Don Hagins, a loyal volunteer every year.