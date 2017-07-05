Dickens Co. Area Criminal Justice Summit

The 1st Annual Dickens County Area Criminal Justice Summit was held last Thursday at the Dickens County Annex. Criminal Justice officials, 36 total, including law enforcement officers, prosecutors, municipal court judges, J.P.’s and county judges from six counties were in attendance. According to Trey Poage, Dickens County Attorney, Pro-tem, the goal of the event is to provide the most effective and efficient system possible considering the limited financial resources and man power available in our rural communities. Attendees heard from Donnie Yandell of the Caprock Regional Public Defenders Office. Yandell provides a unique perspective as a defense . . .

