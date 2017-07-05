Dickens County students participate in 4-H round up

By Thomas Boyle, Dickens CEA

Texas 4-H Round-Up was held June 6th-9th in College Station Texas. Three Dickens County 4-Her’s attended including Shaylee Boger, Jadyn Duggan and Alyssa Ellis. Shaylee participated in Fashion Storyboard as well as the Fashion Show. Jaydyn Duggan presented a presentation in the Open Ag and Natural Resources category about GMO’s. Finally, Alyssa Ellis sang a song in the Share-The-Fun Vocal Category. All the girls did a very good job representing Dickens County and all tried their hardest at the state level . . .

