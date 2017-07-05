Duggan named 4-H District 3 Web Master

By Thomas Boyle, Dickens CEA

District 3 Teen Leader Lab was held in Oklahoma June 27-29.

Two participants went from Dickens County including Jadyn Duggan and Shaylee Boger. Both learned a lot about leading a group and problem-solving skills. Jadyn Duggan was running for a District officer this year to represent Dickens County at the District Level. We are proud to announce that Jadyn will be the 2017-2018 District 3 Web Master. She will represent us at District events as well at other event across the District . . .

