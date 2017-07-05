EPA, Texas Partner on Pesticide Safety

DALLAS – (June 28, 2017) The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently awarded $585,730 to the Texas Department of Agriculture to support a wide range of pesticide programs, including enforcement and outreach efforts.

“At EPA, we are protecting the environment by engaging our state partners,” said Administrator Scott Pruitt. “This grant represents what EPA is all about, empowering our states to protect their environment.”

“Pesticides play an important role in growing and sustaining our nation’s food supply,” said Acting Regional Administrator Sam Coleman. “Making sure they are used correctly helps protect our food, environment, and agricultural workers.”

“This . . .

