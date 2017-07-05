FSA County Committee Nomination Period Now Open

(SPUR, Texas), June 30, 2017 – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) Executive Director Stephen Reynolds in Dickens and Kent County today announced that the nomination period for local FSA county committees began on June 15, 2017. Nomination forms must be postmarked or received in the Dickens or Kent County FSA office by close of business on August 1, 2017.

“County committees are unique to FSA and allow producers to have a voice on federal farm program implementation at the local level,” said Reynolds. “It is also important that committees are comprised of members who fairly represent the diverse demographics of production agriculture for their community. I encourage all producers, including women, minority and beginning farmers and ranchers, to participate in the nomination and election process.”

To be eligible to serve on the FSA county committee, a person must participate or cooperate in an agency-administered program, be eligible to vote in a county committee election and reside in the local administrative area where they are nominated.

This year, nominations and elections in Dickens County will be held in local administrative area 3.

This year, nominations and elections in Kent County will be held in local administrative area 3.

Producers may nominate themselves or others as candidates. Organizations representing minority and women farmers and ranchers may also nominate candidates. To become a nominee, eligible individuals must sign an FSA-669A nomination form. The form and more information about FSA county committee elections are available online at www.fsa.usda.gov/elections.

Elected county committee members serve a three-year term and are responsible for making decisions on FSA disaster, conservation, commodity and price support programs, as well as other important federal farm program issues. County committees consist of three to 11 members.

FSA will mail election ballots to eligible voters beginning November 6, 2017. Ballots are due back in the Dickens or Kent County FSA office by mail or in person no later than December 4, 2017. All newly elected county committee members and alternates will take office January 1, 2018.

“Nominating potential county committee members, voting for candidates and serving on the committees are truly services to your community and the agriculture industry,” said Reynolds. “County committee members make important decisions on how federal farm programs are administered locally to best serve local needs and interests.”

For more information about county committees, please contact the Dickens County FSA office at 806-271-3307, the Kent County FSA office at 806-237-3573, or visit www.fsa.usda.gov/elections.