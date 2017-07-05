Kent Co. Commissioners approve reinvestment zone

Kent County Commissioners approved the designation of a reinvestment zone named “Kent County Texas Solar Nova #1 and #2, LLC" during the June 26 regular meeting.

Members present were: Jim White, County Judge, Roy W. Chisum, Commissioner Precinct One, Don Long, Commissioner Precinct Two, Daryl Ham, Commissioner Precinct Three, Robert Graham, Commissioner Precinct Four, and Craig Harrison, Clerk Commissioners’ Court. The following business was transacted.

CALL TO ORDER

Judge Jim White called the Commissioners’ Court to order at 9:00 a.m. followed by prayer.

APPROVAL OF PREVIOUS MINUTES

A MOTION was made by Robert Graham and seconded . . .

