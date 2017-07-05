McAdoo VFD’s new truck helps increase capacity to save lives, property

McAdoo Volunteer Fire Department purchased a 2017, F550 small brush truck with funding received from the Texas A&M Forest Service Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program. The $100,000 cost share grant made it possible for the department to replace two older, less reliable trucks with an up-to-date wildland vehicle.

“The majority of our 551-square-mile protection area is ranch or farm land,” said Assistant Fire Chief Dusty Harris. “Ninety-percent of the fires that we respond to are in very rough terrain. This factory-built truck will be more dependable with greater firefighting capability . . .

