Benefit Golf Tourney Lends Helping Hand to Martinez Family

More than 50 friends and family gathered at the Kent County Golf Course in Jayton, Texas Saturday, July 1 to show their love and support to Jane Elizabeth Martinez and her family.

Jane, now 2 years old, was diagnosed with Acute T-Cell (ALL) Leukemia at 15 months old. She is the daughter of Mark and Kim Martinez and sister to Carter Joe of McKinney, TX; and granddaughter of Joe and Connie Martinez of Jayton, TX and David and Jammie Rekieta of Fairview, TX. The benefit golf tournament was held to help with Jane’s medical expenses.

A fund has . . .

