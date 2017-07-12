Garvin plays in CanAm Bowl, USA wins 67-49

Spur’s Tre’ Garvin represented Team USA in this year’s CAN-AM Bowl played Friday, July 7th in Kerrobert, Saskatchewan, Canada. Team USA won the Kerrobert Sand & Gravel CAN-AM Bowl XXI 67-49 according to the Spur Athletic Director Armondo Solis who nominated Garvin for the team. The Can-Am Bowl is an annual six-man football game played between graduated all-star players from the United States and Canada. It is a 4 day event which includes practices for team Canada and team USA, extracurricular activities for the players, a banquet, and the game . . .

Want to read the rest?

You will need a subscription! Click here to login or register for a yearly membership to The Texas Spur!