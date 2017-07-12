Library Notes By Merla Watson

Greetings dear readers! Hope you had a good week! Sorry I missed you last week! I got my wires crossed on the deadline! Imagine that! My two great granddaughters from Denver, ages 7 and 12, are visiting me this summer so I am a little distracted!

Put it on your calendar now! On Saturday night, July 15, from 5 to 7 p.m., we will be having an Italian Evening at the Library. Please plan to join us and dine on scrumptious Italian food! Take outs will be available. Suggested donation is $7.00.

Miss Lisa’s story time is . . .

Want to read the rest?

You will need a subscription! Click here to login or register for a yearly membership to The Texas Spur!