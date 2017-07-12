The Texas Spur

Library Notes By Merla Watson

By

Greetings dear readers!  Hope you had a good week!  Sorry I missed you last week!  I got my wires crossed on the deadline! Imagine that!  My two great granddaughters from Denver, ages 7 and 12, are visiting me this summer so I am a little distracted!
Put it on your calendar now!  On Saturday night, July 15, from 5 to 7 p.m., we will be having an Italian Evening at the Library.  Please plan to join us and dine on scrumptious Italian food! Take outs will be available.  Suggested donation is $7.00.
Miss Lisa’s story time is . . .

