National Hunger Hotline Seeks to Reach More Children in Need

91.9 Percent of Eligible Kids in Texas Fail to Get Summer Meals

National Volunteer Matching Website Connects Summer Volunteers and Organizations Across Nation in Fight Against Hunger

Given that humans must burn more calories over the summer to keep cool, record temperatures this summer will further increase the need for free summer meals for low-income children funded by the federal government.

That is why the nonprofit group Hunger Free America is now ramping up its efforts to publicize the USDA National Hunger . . .

Want to read the rest?

You will need a subscription! Click here to login or register for a yearly membership to The Texas Spur!