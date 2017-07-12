Social Security Matters

By AMAC Certified Social Security Advisor Russell Gloor, Association of Mature American Citizens

Ask Rusty - Deemed Filing & 50% of Spouse’s Benefit

Dear Rusty: I would like to know more about spousal benefits allowing a husband or wife to receive up to 50 percent of a spouse’s Social Security benefits. I believe it is called spousal deeming of Social Security benefits, and I’m wondering if this is something we can take advantage of. My wife, who is 64, has not retired yet, and I retired in June at the age of . . .

Want to read the rest?

You will need a subscription! Click here to login or register for a yearly membership to The Texas Spur!