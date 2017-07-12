Spur FCCLA National Gold, Silver Medalists

By Gina Zapata, Spur ISD

This summer, FCCLA members from across the country gathered July 2-6 in Nashville to network with fellow members, attend Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) program workshops and leadership sessions, and took part in Competitive Events. Spur High School was well represented with two competition teams and a Regional Officer.

Bringing home gold medals in Illustrated talk were Kailyx Childers, Ricky Lara and Danni Uriegas. Their presentation "A Match Made in Heaven" educated others about living with Type 1 Diabetes, detection, treatments, and transplants while sharing their personal story of . . .

