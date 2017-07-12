Spur Senior Citizens News By Linda Alexander

Hello Friends,

This menu will be for next week, JULY 17th;

Monday- COUNTRY FRIED BEEF PATTY; Tuesday- RIGITONI; Wednesday- SMOTHERED PORK CHOPS; Thursday- BEEF STROGANOFF; Friday – CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH.

We start serving at 12 noon. All of our meals come with a vegetable, a salad, a bread (usually, a fresh warm roll or cornbread) and a dessert, ice tea, water and/or milk. There is a suggested price of $4 for the ones lucky enough to be 60 ‘plus’ or $7 for all you other ‘young-uns’.

Keep watching the garage sale is coming soon…

We are still collecting items . . .

