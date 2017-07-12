Survey Reveals Top Five Phone Scams People Fall Victim To In Texas

With 89% of people in Texas receiving between 5 and 30 nuisance calls per week, telephone scams are still causing major problems for consumers. The issue has become so widespread that almost a fifth of Texas adults admit they have been a victim of a telephone scam.

The YouGov survey commissioned by CPR Call Blocker, makers of the best selling call blocking device in the US, also revealed the top five scams people are falling victim to in Texas:

1. Internal Revenue scam

2. Credit/loan scam

3. Robocall/automated messages scam

4. Lottery/sweepstake scam

5. Missed call scam . . .

