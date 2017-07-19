Kent County 4-H Show Calf Clinic July 22

Kent County 4-H will be having a show calf clinic at the Clairemont Show Barn on Saturday, July 22nd beginning at 9:00 a.m. All kids that validated claves this past June are enoucraged to atten and all 4-H and non-4-H members that would be interested in a market steer or breeding heifer project in the future are welcome to attend.

We will try to have some hands on learing experiences so kids are welcome to bring their cattle.

Speaker will be Mr. Jayson Pigg. Topics covered will include: feeding, daily care and work, show day prep, and showmanship.

If you would like to attend or need more information or help with transportation please contact Brandon Cave, Kent County Extenion Agent at 806-237-3751 or brandon.cave@ag.tamu.edu