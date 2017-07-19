Local athletes compete during All-Star weekend

Jayton’s Sheldon Burchett earned Honorable Mention Defense All-State honors after competing in the Texas Six-man All-Star Game recently.

Landon Roberts of Guthrie garnered Honorable Mention Offense honors. Noah Morales and Tristen Benavidez of Jayton also competed in the contest.

Emily White of Spur also competed in the West Girls All-Star Basketball Game that took place on the same weekend of the football game.