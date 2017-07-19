McAllister second to reach 4 million milestone

By Doug McDonough

The following article originally published in the Plainview Herald Friday, June 30, 2017.

Three weeks after Dwight Watson became the first Wal-Mart DC 6012 and Transportation Center 6812 driver to reach the milestone of 4 million safely-driven miles, fellow driver Andy McAllister of Dickens has joined him in the elite fraternity.

McAllister, who began driving for DC 6012 on Dec. 7, 1986 — three months after it opened — reached 4 million miles Friday during a return trip from Waco. He now becomes the six Wal-Mart driver throughout the United States to reach the 4 million-mile mark. Plainview has the distinction of being Wal-Mart’s only distribution center to have multiple 4 million mile drivers. Coincidentally, McAllister was Plainview D.C.’s first 3 million-mile driver, in March 2007. Earlier this week, local driver Randy Willson became the distribution center’s 41st driver to reach the 3 million-mile milestone.

Friday also marked the day that driver Bobby Massey got his new truck-tractor after reaching 3 million miles last winter. Drivers who reach 3 million and 4 million miles are issued their own personalized truck-tractor as a reward, after a three-month lag for the tractor to be built and delivered. Massey’s new tractor was put into service Friday, and the drivers celebrated with a barbecue luncheon.

“As a 4 million-mile driver, Andy McAllister will get a new truck as well,” explained Wal-Mart D.C. transportation chief Ted Baker. “And after Dwight reached that milestone, we found out he gets to pick his color.” Most have picked red, although one 4 million-mile driver from Loveland, Colorado, selected blue.

McAllister drives the “claims run” for the distribution center. He picks up returns at stores served by D.C. 6012, and delivers them to a company facility in Waco.

At 64, McAllister proudly admits, “I love Wal-Mart. It’s been my life, and the company has been good to me. That’s a lot of good people here, in the shop, the staff, safety department. They’re all good.”

When he’s not driving, McAllister likes to fish and raises cattle on a farm in Dickens. He also hosts shooting events for fellow employees, where they participate in trap and target shooting.

Just like Dwight Watson who admitted facing increased stress before reaching 4 million miles on June 9, McAllister said he’s been “stressed out all this week. I’ve been watching everybody a lot closer these last few days.”

With 41 drivers with 3 million safe miles or more, Baker says Plainview has more than the next two closest distribution centers combined. Plainview has 31 active 3 million-mile drivers among its 210 drivers.