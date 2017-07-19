The Truth About Tax Reform

Information provided by Kevin Brendle

In the July 5th edition of The Texas Spur, we saw an article coming out of Austin which spotlighted Governor Abbott’s endorsement of certain legislative efforts to REFORM PROPERTY TAXES. (R-Houston) Senator Bettencourt’s efforts was specifically highlighted as he authored “landmark property tax reforms that increased transparency so that homeowners could see precisely who was raising their taxes and dramatically reform the appraisal process.” Please consider another point of view. A perspective backed up with obvious facts. Our current state of affairs is simply a trickledown effect of a broken public school finance system. Currently, Texas relies heavily on property taxes to fund public education. Not long ago, the state paid for over half the cost of education (which under the Texas Constitution is a state responsibility). In the 1950s, the state provided about 75% of the funding to teach our kids. However, local property tax payers now shoulder the majority of this burden, with the state paying ONLY 38%. So it is understandable to learn that 56% of the property tax burden is school taxes. What choice do we have when the state fails to adequately fund our schools.

We feel warm and fuzzy to hear our friends in the legislature are working hard to reform property taxes, don’t we. Consider this. The same Governor that is applauding property tax relief has approved a 7.04% school property tax INCREASE for 2017 and a 6.77% school property tax INCREASE for 2018. The verbiage is cleverly buried deep in SB1 attached to the Texas Education Agency budget in Rider 1. “Property values and estimates” are the leading words! These school tax increases, equaling 13.8% in two years, will be imposed through higher appraisals with no hearings or roll back elections.

In the meantime, SB2 seeks to implement revenue caps that limit local government efforts to fund the cost of services. The reality is that the caps on revenue do not and cannot bring down the cost of local government. From the county government standpoint, most expenditures are driven by unfunded mandates such as indigent health care, indigent defense, jails, courts, etc. Efforts by the House in this legislative session to end unfunded mandates was not recognized by the Senate and consequently died. And at the same time, ASATR, (Additional State Aid for Tax Reduction ) was not reinstated and our local schools stand to lose valuable funds (in the hundreds of thousands of dollars) which will have to be recouped through local taxes, while dealing with a limiting revenue cap mandated by the state.

Going into a special session, the highest priority needs to be dealing with escalating school property taxes and finding ways for the State to absorb the greater cost of educating our kids and an emphasis on passing solid legislation that ends unfunded mandates on local governments.