U.S. beef exports remain strong

U.S. beef exports capped a strong first quarter with excellent March results.

Beef exportstotaled 232.2 million pounds in March, up 18 percent year-over-year, with value increasing22 percent to $588.2 million. First-quarter beef exports were up 15 percent in volume (644.2million pounds) and 19 percent in value ($1.61 billion).

March exports accounted for 12.5percent of total beef production and just under 10 percent for muscle cuts only, each upslightly from last year.

For the first quarter, the percentage of total beef production exported was down slightly from a year ago (12.4 . . .

Want to read the rest?

You will need a subscription! Click here to login or register for a yearly membership to The Texas Spur!