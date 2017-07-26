Annual Haynes School Reunion

The Haynes School Reunion was held July 15 at the Spur Senior Citizen building. Visiting old friends and making new ones was enjoyable. The reunion was in good attendance with people from Houston, Dallas, Sweetwater, Lubbock, Wichita Falls, Conroe, Abilene, Plainview, Amarillo, and Spur. The meal was catered by J&D Caterers. Next year, the Haynes Reunion will be held July 21, 2018. We are hoping to locate more exes and any teachers that were part of Spur ISD when the schools were consolidated in 1964. If anyone has that information please contact Louise Jones.