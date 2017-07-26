County Conservation Partners Host Local Work Group Meeting

JAYTON, Texas, July, 2017—The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Texas’ Kent County and the ANDREW KENT Soil and Water Conservation District cordially invite the public to attend their FY17 Local Working Group (LWG) meeting August 8, 2017, at 4:30pm.

The purpose of this annual LWG meeting is to set local conservation priorities and bring conservation stakeholders together to discuss conservation topics and issues relevant to helping Kent County farmers and ranchers better conserve on-farm natural resources.

The meeting agenda serves to update attendees on recent conservation efforts and to collect public input to help guide . . .

