The Texas Spur

You are here: Home / City / Lee Qualifies for Youth Bull Riders World Finals

Lee Qualifies for Youth Bull Riders World Finals

By

Photo Credit | L'Rae Lee Cutter pictured with his dog Lena.
Photo Credit | L’Rae Lee
Cutter pictured with his dog Lena.

Cutter Lee, 9, has qualified for the 2017 Wrangler 10th Annual Youth Bull Riders World Finals.  It will be held July 30th-August 5th at the Taylor County Expo Center in Abilene.  Cutter will ride Monday, July 31, Tuesday, Aug. 1 and Thursday, Aug. 3.  If he is in the top 15, he will return for the Short Go Saturday, Aug. 5.  More information on the world finals can be found at www.ybr-now.com.

Photo Credit | L'Rae Lee Cutter Lee of Jayton practices bucking a bull at his family farm while dad Doyle watces in the background. Lee has qualified for the 10th Annual Wranger Youth Bull Riders World Finals in Abilene.
Photo Credit | L’Rae Lee
Cutter Lee of Jayton practices bucking a bull at his family farm while dad Doyle watces in the background. Lee has qualified for the 10th Annual Wranger Youth Bull Riders World Finals in Abilene.
Photo Credit | L'Rae Lee Cody Bunn, TYBR Director, presents Cutter Lee with a trophy at the awards ceremony for Texas Youth Bull Riders State Finals.
Photo Credit | L’Rae Lee
Cody Bunn, TYBR Director, presents Cutter Lee with a trophy at the awards ceremony for Texas Youth Bull Riders State Finals.

Cutter rides with TYBR (Texas Youth Bull Riders) out of Saginaw, TX.  This is his second year of membership with them.  He competed in state finals this past weekend, July 21st-23rd in Saginaw. He placed 10th overall in the finals.
He is the son of Doyle and L’Rae Lee of Jayton. His grandparents are Steve and Jody Harris of McAdoo, Eugene Lee of Jayton and Cindy Johannes of Matador.

Product Categories

Quick News Links