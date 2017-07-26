Lee Qualifies for Youth Bull Riders World Finals

Cutter Lee, 9, has qualified for the 2017 Wrangler 10th Annual Youth Bull Riders World Finals. It will be held July 30th-August 5th at the Taylor County Expo Center in Abilene. Cutter will ride Monday, July 31, Tuesday, Aug. 1 and Thursday, Aug. 3. If he is in the top 15, he will return for the Short Go Saturday, Aug. 5. More information on the world finals can be found at www.ybr-now.com.

Cutter rides with TYBR (Texas Youth Bull Riders) out of Saginaw, TX. This is his second year of membership with them. He competed in state finals this past weekend, July 21st-23rd in Saginaw. He placed 10th overall in the finals.

He is the son of Doyle and L’Rae Lee of Jayton. His grandparents are Steve and Jody Harris of McAdoo, Eugene Lee of Jayton and Cindy Johannes of Matador.