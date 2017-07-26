Spur City Council

Minutes of Regular Meeting on July 18, 2017 at 6 P.M.

Present was Don Wright, Fronye Morris, Bobby Vasquez, Rhea Melton, and Crystal Leary.

Absent was Glenda White.

Mayor Louise Jones called the meeting to order at 6:07 PM.

For the Public Forum, Jeff Webb came to present his bid demolish the building on East Harris connected to the police department. The council received his bid of $2500, but no action was taken.

Also in the Public Forum, Kay Mardis and two women from her neighborhood watch program came to thank the police department for their help with . . .

