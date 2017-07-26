Texas Senate Passes SB1 by a vote of 19-12

Senate Bill 1 is a strong property tax reform and relief measure by any reckoning

AUSTIN - Working after midnight, the Texas Senate voted 19-12 to pass Senate Bill 1, by Senator Bettencourt (R-Houston) to bring property tax reform and relief to hard pressed Texas home and business owners. The legislation is a top priority of Governor Abbott in the special legislative session and has been a long time priority of Lt. Governor Patrick. Senator Bettencourt commented, “A 4% rollback with automatic elections for all taxing jurisdictions, and an opt in for smaller jurisdictions, is a powerful tax reform . . .

