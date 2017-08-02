EPA adds West Texas site to National Priorities List

DALLAS – (July 31, 2017) The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is adding an area contaminated by a groundwater plume to the Superfund program’s National Priorities List (NPL) of the nation’s most contaminated sites.

“My goal as Administrator is to restore the Superfund program to its rightful place at the center of the agency’s core mission. Today, we are adding sites to the Superfund National Priorities List to ensure they are cleaned up for the benefit of these communities,” said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, “When we clean up these sites, we make communities healthier places to live . . .

Want to read the rest?

You will need a subscription! Click here to login or register for a yearly membership to The Texas Spur!