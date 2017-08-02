Hamburger & Ice Cream Social Thurs. Aug. 10 Join the Dickens Senior Citizens Center for a night of live music, laughter, food and fund raising starting at 6:30 P.M. Hamburger meal and homemade ice cream, $10 per plate. Call-in and Take-outs are welcome! We’re raffling a gift basket! All proceeds will go to the Dickens Senior Citizens. Can’t make the event but would like to donate, our address is PO Box 163, Dickens, TX 79229. 511 Montgomery Street, Dickens, TX, 806-623-5520.