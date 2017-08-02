Live Community Coverage Tour comes to Spur Aug. 8

KCBD NewsChannel 11 is excited to announce the fifteenth annual Live Community Coverage Tour. Each year we search the South Plains to tell positive stories and uncover interesting facts about the communities that make the South Plains great. To date, we have explored twenty-six different towns and shared their stories. This year will again be like no other. We will be visiting five different towns in five days during the week of August 7th – August 11th. Starting on Monday, August 7th visit Levelland, August 8th Spur, August 9th Denver City, August 10th Floydada and August 11th Slaton.

KCBD will broadcast the 6pm and 10pm Newscast Live from the Spur High School Football Field on August 8th. The community is invited to watch the news unfold and then join us for a free dinner provided by United Supermarkets, Pepsi, Culligan Water, Atmos Energy, and Blue Bell. Donations will be accepted for the Swenson Park Pook. After dinner, we invite everyone stick around for live entertainment featuring music by Boone Duggan and local artist Chris Barron. There will also be fun for the kids, games, food, and plenty of free stuff. Activites include a bounce house, antler toss, face tattoos, and corn hole bracketts. Spur Security Bank will be raffling off a Char-Broil 4 burner gas grill to benefit the Dickens County Ambulance Service. Winner will be drawn before the 10pm newscast. A $100 gift card from The Rowel Variety Store will also be one of many giveaways druing the evening. KCBD will wrap up the evening with the broadcast of the 10pm Newscast.

KCBD’s newscasts will feature unique stories from the community. The public will also have the opportunity to meet and socialize with NewsChannel 11 Anchors Karin McCay, Abner Euresti, John Robison, and Pete Christy.

Tour Schedule:

August 7th: Levelland

Location: Entrance to South Plains College

August 8th: Spur

Location: Spur High School Football Field

August 9th: Denver City

Location: City Park

August 10th: Floydada

Location: Jimmie Lou Stewart Park

August 11th: Slaton

Location: Slaton Town Square