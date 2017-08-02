Visually Impaired Man From Spur Earns High School Diploma

JULY 25, 2017—WINNETKA, IL—Hadley Institute for the Blind and Visually Impaired has recognized Chad Lance of Spur as a graduate of the Hadley High School Diploma program.

At the age of eight, Lance became visually impaired. He lost total sight in his left eye and later lost partial sight in his right.

While attending public high school, Lance felt left out by his peers and decided to leave. He heard about Hadley Institute from the Texas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired, and immediately applied.

While attending Hadley, Lance made many connections that he credits to his ability to overcome obstacles and accept his circumstances. “My history teacher meant so much to me,” he recalls. “Although I had many operations and illnesses, she always believed in me. She was patient and understanding. I knew if I ever needed to contact her she would be quick to respond. I knew she was always there to help and guide me when I needed it.”

Lance says he also benefited from his personal finance course, which taught him how to handle his own money and savings.

“Now, I function really well. I set goals and see them through. If I could talk to my eight year old self, I would tell him and other kids to not let your disability get in the way,” says Lance.

His diploma will help him achieve his goals of attending college and finding a job in the auto mechanic field.