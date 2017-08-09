Dickens County FY17 Local Working Group

Dickens County USDA (NRCS) and the Duck Creek Soil and Water Conservation District cordially invite the public to attend their FY17 Local Working Group (LWG) meeting Tuesday, August 22, 2017, starting at 8:00 a.m. at the USDA Service Center, 312 Willard Avenue, Spur TX 79370. For more information contact Rodney Weiser district conservationist, at (806) 271-3307 Ext-3. For more information, visit the Texas NRCS Web site at http://www.tx.nrcs.usda.gov/.