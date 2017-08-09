PSISD holds regular meeting

Patton Springs ISD Board of Trustees held a Regular Meeting Monday, July 24, 2017 at 9:00 A.M. in the Administrative Office. The meeting was called to order.

Attending were Board Members Dave Keith, Gary Bridge, Bryan Burson and Ernest Ramirez. Principal Bryan White and Business Manager Becky Hodges were also present. Administrative Assistant Darryn Perryman was present. Board members A.J. Zarate, Tyler Fairchild and Clayt Bridge were absent. Administrative Assistant Sandra Ramirez was absent.

Gary Bridge led the invocation; Gary Bridge led the pledge to the flag. The minutes of the June regular meeting were approved; tax . . .

