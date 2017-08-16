City of Spur

Thank you for your participation and support during the August 8, 2017 KCBD Community Coverage Tour. Everyone who participated made our city shine! Donations of $400.00 were raised for our pool fund. Also, donations were raised by Spur Security Bank for the EMS. A number of prizes and goodies were handed out. Everyone made the event a true success. Also, a big thank you to KCBD. Please come again!
