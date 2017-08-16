The Spur Senior Center will host a Medicare Open Enrollment Event on September 6th. Medicare Open Enrollment is once a year when ALL people with Medicare can compare and/or elect new Medicare Advantage or Medicare Part D Drug coverage. Take advantage of Open Enrollment and you may be able to save money, get better coverage, or both. Open Enrollment starts October 15th and lasts through December 7th. Contact the Spur Senior Center for more details and appointment times at (806) 271-4472.