School districts begin 2017-2018 school year

This week Jayton-Girard ISD kicked off the new school year and Spur ISD and Patton Springs ISD won’t be far behind. Spur begins school Monday, Aug. 21 and Patton Springs begins Friday, Aug. 25.

For Jayton-Girard, one new face will be Jason Blankenship who will be the new girls basketball coach. He has been coaching in Throckmorton the last eight seasons with previous stops in Hereford, Tulia, Arlington High and Klondike. Over the course of his 21 year career he has made 14 playoff appearances and guided 3 different schools into the regional tournament. Jason is married to Kristen Blankenship and have 3 children, Ben, Hannah and Emily.

“I am excited about the opportunity to work with a talented group of girls, a great staff and community in Jayton,” Blankenship said.

Spur ISD will see many new faces as well. Bear Chesley, Paige Castellon, David Castellon, Michael Norman, Chad Smith, Megan Hammack and Sulema Garza will begin their careers at Spur ISD. Here is a little more about these new staff members:

Bear Chesley

“My name is Coach Bear Chesley, I am excited to be at Spur this year. I have family that lives in the Spur area so it will be nice to be working here and get to see more of my family. I live in the Lubbock area. My wife Kasey works at Idalou ISD and is the girls strength and conditioning coach and she teaches math. We have two kids, Avery, 7, and Peyton, 3. I went to school at Texas State University and received my Bachelors in History and English. I recently graduated with my Masters in Educational Leadership from Sul Ross University. I have worked in education for the past 13 years. 9 of those I have been a full-time teacher/coach.”

Paige Castellon

Paige Castellon is one of the new faces you will see at Spur ISD this upcoming year! Paige is originally from Spearman, Texas, and graduated with her bachelor’s from WTAMU. She will be a second year teacher and is excited to be taking over Jr. High reading and writing. Paige enjoys spending time with her husband, David, and their two dogs! In her free time she loves to spend time with her family and paint or read! ​

David Castellon

Coach David Castellon is the new Head Girls Basketball Coach and Cross Country Coach at Spur ISD. He will be teaching High School Science. Coach Castellon grew up in Panhandle, TX and graduated from Texas Tech University. He will be starting his 5th year as a teacher and coach. Coach Castellon spent the past 4 years at Spearman HS. He is married to Paige Castellon who will be a JH ELA teacher at Spur this upcoming school year.

Michael Norman

“I grew up in Brownwood, Texas and made my way to Lubbock to attend Texas Tech University. I met my wife, Barbie while attending Tech. We have two daughters and four grandkids that live in Lamesa, Texas and Strongsville, Ohio. I began my teaching and coaching career at Buena Vista ISD in far West Texas. I made stops teaching and coaching in Kondike and Ralls. While at Ralls, I attended Lubbock Christian University for my master’s degree. My wife and I are excited to be in Spur to begin my twenty first year in education and my tenth year in administration. We are honored to be a part of the Spur school and community.”

Chad Smith

“I was born and raised in Dickens County, and attended school in Spur, K-12th grade. During school, I was very active in 4-H and FFA, and had two great role models, Kermit Woolley and Robert Herrington, that pushed me to love the world of agriculture even more. After high school, I attended Vernon Regional Junior College and competed on the Rodeo Team and studied Agriculture. After Vernon, I transferred to Tarleton State University in Stephenville, Texas, where I continued to rodeo. This gave me the opportunity to complete my Bachelors in Agriculture Sciences and my Masters in Agriculture Education. After completion of my degrees, I accepted the Rodeo Coaching/Agriculture Instructor position at Clarendon College. Still pursuing my career, I move to Vernon College to teach Agriculture and lead their rodeo team for five years. In July 2017, I accepted the Agriculture Teaching position at Spur ISD. I am very excited to return home and continue to be a part of what I love, Agriculture.”

Megan Hammack

Special Education Aide. Biography not available by press time.

Sulema Garza

Cafiteria worker. Biography not available by press time.

For Patton Springs ISD new faces include Annie Freeman, 1st grade, Louis Accardi, History/Social Studies and Travis Jones, Head Football Coach, Basketball, Junior High Coach, Junior High Math. Here is more about these teachers:

Annie Freeman

“I am from and currently reside in Matador, TX. This will be my first year teaching, however, I have previously been a part of the Patton Springs family for seven and a half years. I am most excited about making a positive influence in the lives of children here at Patton and being a part of this wonderful school district.”

Louis Accardi

“I’m a second generation Italian America and came out West from the big state of New Jersey when I was 17. I have lived on the Rocky Boy Reservation with the Cree tribe in Montana, Arizona on the Navajo reservation at the Rough Rock, in New Mexico and in Morton, Texas and others. I have been a teacher for 15 years, but some of that was in private schools and in South Korea teaching adults and middle school students English as a second language. I’m retired from New Mexico education as a special education teacher. I’m certified in secondary Social Studies, secondary English/ Language Arts, TESOL and K-12 Special Education from New Mexico. I have two masters degrees one in education and the other in Mental Health Counseling. I look forward to this academic year and some of the projects our students will be doing. “

Travis Jones

“My name is Travis Jones. I graduated from Paducah High School in 2010. I most recently taught and coached at Spur High School where our girls basketball team made it to the regional tournament. Being in the same district as Patton Springs I was able to see what wonderful kids attended this school and the potential that they have to succeed in academics as well as athletics. I look forward to helping these young men grow into successful adults.”