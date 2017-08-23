Budget spreadsheets available for small grain, stocker cattle

COLLEGE STATION – Budget spreadsheets are available for wheat growers and stocker cattle operators planning fall operations, according to a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service specialist.

“This time of year wheat and stocker operators are planning and organizing their activities for the coming months,” said Jerry Cornforth, AgriLife Extension economist in College Station. “Many are putting their plans together and these spreadsheets can assist with identifying and detailing the expenses of their operations.”

Producers can tailor spreadsheets to their operations, he said. For example, one enterprise may be on bottomland and another on terraced land with different expenses. Each . . .

Want to read the rest?

You will need a subscription! Click here to login or register for a yearly membership to The Texas Spur!