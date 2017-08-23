City of Spur approves Public Alert System

Spur City Council approved the addition of a Public Alert phone system to notify customers in case of emergency, water shut off, etc. through automated alerts during the August 15 regular meeting. According to City Secretary Laura Adam the the service will not be available until October at the very earliest. The following business was also transacted.

**Prior to the meeting, a Tax Rate hearing was held. There were none present.

Present was Mayor Louise Jones, Glenda White, Don Wright, Bobby Vasquez, Crystal Leary, Rhea Melton, and Fronye Morris.

During the public forum portion, Joan Day approached the council to . . .

Want to read the rest?

You will need a subscription! Click here to login or register for a yearly membership to The Texas Spur!