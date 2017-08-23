Lee places 9th in Youth Bull Riders World Finals

Cutter Lee competed in the 2017 Youth Bull Riders World Finals July 31-Aug. 5 at the Taylor County Expo Center in Abilene, Texas. After a tough first round Cutter made a come back to rank 9th in the world. Here is a break down of how he did:

Round 1 was Monday, July 31st. Cutter bucked off his first draw and was sitting at the bottom of 54 riders.

Round 2 was Tuesday, August 1st. Cutter covered his draw with a score of 66.5 and finished 6th in the average. He climbed to the 22nd place overall.

Round 3 was Thursday, August 3rd. Cutter covered his draw with a score of 64.5 and finished 7th in the average. He climbed to 13th place securing his spot in the Short Go! Top 15 riders advanced.

Round 4 (Short Go) was Saturday, August 5th. Cutter covered his draw with a score of 69.5 and finished 3rd in the average and climbed to 9th in the World!

Cutter competed against kids from all of the US, Australia, Canada, and Great Britain. There were 375+ competitors ranging from mutton bustin to bull riding. It was an amazing week and an experience he will never forget!

Cutter is the 9 year old son of Doyle and L’Rae Lee of Jayton, Grandson of Steve and Jody Harris of McAdoo, Eugene Lee of Jayton and Cindy Johannes of Matador.