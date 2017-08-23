Library Notes By Merla Watson

Greetings Dear Readers! Hope you had a good week! Did you watch the eclipse? I am so mad at myself! I forgot to order eclipse glasses for the library to pass out, so we had none!

Story time will begin again in September on Tuesday mornings at 10:00. Miss Lisa is planning great story times for fall!

Don’t buy books for your E-reader! Call the Library at 271-3714 and let us set you up on Overdrive and you can read books for free! Now it is easier than ever to sign up for OverDrive.

BE A . . .

Want to read the rest?

You will need a subscription! Click here to login or register for a yearly membership to The Texas Spur!