Tuesday, August 8, KCBD came to Spur for Live Community Coverage. KCBD sponsored Bingo games with Pete Christy calling out the Bingo numbers. Pat Hightower won a children’s book, entitled Marvin and the Giant Bubble, written by news anchor Karen McCay. When Mrs. Hightower received her copy, Mrs. McCay also donated a copy of the book for the Spur School Library.