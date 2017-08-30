94th Old Settlers weekend a success

The 94th Annual Motley-Dickens Old Settlers Reunion and Rodeo was held August 24-26 in Roaring Springs.

The three day event had lots of participants and visitors enjoyed a parade on Saturday along with a slew of county events and rodeo events.

List of events and winners:

Parade

Best Antique Car – Scott Parks

Best ATV/Bicycle – Rudy Prado

Best Float – Thacker Jewelry

Best Horse Drawn Carriage – Billy Paul Campbell

Best Jr. Cowboy – Brance Bell

Best Jr. Cowgirl – Lynndee Foster

Best Modern Day Cowboy – Frosty Foster

Best Modern Day Cowgirl – Carley Turner

Best Old Time Cowboy – Benny Maben

Best Old Time Cowgirl – Donna Widener

Best Tractor – Jeromy Jameson

ADDED:

Best Drill Team – Hardin Simmons University, 6 White Horses

County Events

County Cutting:

First Place – Steve Drennan/SVR Double Trouble

Second Place – Brad Baxter/

Third Place – Brad Baxter/

County Open Barrels:

First Place – Jayda Jameson

Junior Flag Race <6 yrs:

First Place – Flint Cruse

Junior Flag Race, 7-12 yrs:

First Place – Katey Beth Foust

County Junior Roping:

First Place – Brazos Roberts/Jace Bland

Second Place – Kyler Beshirs/Jett Cabbler

County Jr. First Go Fastime:

First Place – Brogan Rankin/Kyler Beshirs

County Average -Senior Roping:

First Place – Brazos Roberts/Chad Smith

Second Place – Clint Jones/Chad Smith

Third Place – Brogan Rankin/Ross Graham

Fourth Place – Haley Middleton/Josh Halsell

County Sr. First Go Fastime:

First Place – Colton Russell/Mickey Beshir

Miscellaneous Events

Cowboy Class:

First Place – Lane Birkenfield

Second Place – Cooper McCleskey

Third Place – Steve Alcorn

Ranch Hand Class:

First Place – Brad Shadle

Junior Class:

First Place – True Burson

Second Place – Tye Brown

Sr. Class:

First Place – Parke Greeson

Second Place – Gatlain Duncan

Queen Contestant Winner:

Queen – Bucki Smith

Mutton Busting:

First Place – Lynndee Foster

Jr. Flag Race:

First Place – Bucki Smith

Turtle Race:

Ages 0-4 – Kane Multer

Ages 5-9 – Tom Hamilton

Ages 10-14 – Lyndee Foster

#11 ROPING:

First Place – Chad Smith/ Mickey Beshirs

Second Place – Trace Foust/ Mickey Beshirs

Third Place – Kelsey Thomas/ JP Hrback

Fourth Place – Brogan Rankin/ Chad Smith

First Go:

Brody Rankin/ Trace Foust

2017 WRCA MOTLEY-DICKENS COUNTY OLD SETTLERS RODEO

First Place Team:

THOMPSON RANCH

Tyler Thompson, Chace Thompson, Tyson Thompson, Kolton Burnett, Chad Williams

Second Place Team:

TONGUE RIVER RANCH

TJ Roberts, Kye Brandon, Josh Halsell, Quentin Marberger, Sam Norman, Avrey Bell

Third Place Team:

TRIANGLE/VEALE RANCH

Buster Frierson, John C. Brian, J.B. Miller, Ky Fuston, Spicer Lewis

Fourth Place Team

COOK CANYON RANCH

Kris Hubbard, Jake Saunders, Buddy Thomas, Marc Sanderson, Joshua Gibson, Laramy Richardson

Top Horse: TJ Roberts

Top Hand: Ky Fuston

Following the parade, a Memorial Program at the Tabernacle honored the deceased residents of Dickens and Motley Counties who had passed from August 2016 to August 2017.

Several from both counties received special recognition during the Memorial Service. Gage Monroe of Dickens County took the honor of Man Living Longest inside the county, and Berth Powell, was the Woman Living Longest in Dickens County. Monroe was also the Oldest Man in Attendance from Dickens County, and Powell was honored as the Oldest Woman in Attendance from Dickens County.

Zella Palmer received the honor of the Oldest Woman in Attendance from Motley County and the Woman Living Longest in the county. Oldest Male Man in Attendance from Motley County was Buzz Thacker. Thacker also took home the prize for Man Living Longest in Motley County.

A set of custom spurs made by Dickens County’s Matt Humphreys was given away in a raffle on Saturday night. Steve Hart was the winner of the spurs.