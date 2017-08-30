94th Old Settlers weekend a success

The 94th Annual Motley-Dickens Old Settlers Reunion and Rodeo was held August 24-26 in Roaring Springs.
The three day event had lots of participants and visitors enjoyed a parade on Saturday along with a slew of county events and rodeo events.
List of events and winners:
Parade
Best Antique Car – Scott Parks
Best ATV/Bicycle – Rudy Prado
Best Float – Thacker Jewelry
Best Horse Drawn Carriage – Billy Paul Campbell
Best Jr. Cowboy – Brance Bell
Best Jr. Cowgirl – Lynndee Foster
Best Modern Day Cowboy – Frosty Foster
Best Modern Day Cowgirl – Carley Turner
Best Old Time Cowboy – Benny Maben
Best Old Time Cowgirl – Donna Widener
Best Tractor – Jeromy Jameson
ADDED:
Best Drill Team – Hardin Simmons University, 6 White Horses
County Events
County Cutting:
First Place – Steve Drennan/SVR Double Trouble
Second Place – Brad Baxter/
Third Place – Brad Baxter/
County Open Barrels:
First Place – Jayda Jameson
Junior Flag Race <6 yrs:
First Place – Flint Cruse
Junior Flag Race, 7-12 yrs:
First Place – Katey Beth Foust
County Junior Roping:
First Place – Brazos Roberts/Jace Bland
Second Place – Kyler Beshirs/Jett Cabbler
County Jr. First Go Fastime:
First Place – Brogan Rankin/Kyler Beshirs
County Average -Senior Roping:
First Place – Brazos Roberts/Chad Smith
Second Place – Clint Jones/Chad Smith
Third Place – Brogan Rankin/Ross Graham
Fourth Place – Haley Middleton/Josh Halsell
County Sr. First Go Fastime:
First Place – Colton Russell/Mickey Beshir
Miscellaneous Events
Cowboy Class:
First Place – Lane Birkenfield
Second Place – Cooper McCleskey
Third Place – Steve Alcorn
Ranch Hand Class:
First Place – Brad Shadle
Junior Class:
First Place – True Burson
Second Place – Tye Brown
Sr. Class:
First Place – Parke Greeson
Second Place – Gatlain Duncan
Queen Contestant Winner:
Queen – Bucki Smith
Mutton Busting:
First Place – Lynndee Foster
Jr. Flag Race:
First Place – Bucki Smith
Turtle Race:
Ages 0-4 – Kane Multer
Ages 5-9 – Tom Hamilton
Ages 10-14 – Lyndee Foster
#11 ROPING:
First Place – Chad Smith/ Mickey Beshirs
Second Place – Trace Foust/ Mickey Beshirs
Third Place – Kelsey Thomas/ JP Hrback
Fourth Place – Brogan Rankin/ Chad Smith
First Go:
Brody Rankin/ Trace Foust
2017 WRCA MOTLEY-DICKENS COUNTY OLD SETTLERS RODEO
First Place Team:
THOMPSON RANCH
Tyler Thompson, Chace Thompson, Tyson Thompson, Kolton Burnett, Chad Williams
Second Place Team:
TONGUE RIVER RANCH
TJ Roberts, Kye Brandon, Josh Halsell, Quentin Marberger, Sam Norman, Avrey Bell
Third Place Team:
TRIANGLE/VEALE RANCH
Buster Frierson, John C. Brian, J.B. Miller, Ky Fuston, Spicer Lewis
Fourth Place Team
COOK CANYON RANCH
Kris Hubbard, Jake Saunders, Buddy Thomas, Marc Sanderson, Joshua Gibson, Laramy Richardson
Top Horse: TJ Roberts
Top Hand: Ky Fuston
Following the parade, a Memorial Program at the Tabernacle honored the deceased residents of Dickens and Motley Counties who had passed from August 2016 to August 2017.
Several from both counties received special recognition during the Memorial Service. Gage Monroe of Dickens County took the honor of Man Living Longest inside the county, and Berth Powell, was the Woman Living Longest in Dickens County. Monroe was also the Oldest Man in Attendance from Dickens County, and Powell was honored as the Oldest Woman in Attendance from Dickens County.
Zella Palmer received the honor of the Oldest Woman in Attendance from Motley County and the Woman Living Longest in the county. Oldest Male Man in Attendance from Motley County was Buzz Thacker. Thacker also took home the prize for Man Living Longest in Motley County.
A set of custom spurs made by Dickens County’s Matt Humphreys was given away in a raffle on Saturday night. Steve Hart was the winner of the spurs.