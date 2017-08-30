Dickens County adopts tax rate, budget

A Public Hearing was held at 8:30 a.m. August 21, 2017 prior the the regular meeting in the multipurpose room of the Dickens County Annex to receive public comment on the proposed budget for fiscal year 2017-2018.

No public comment was presented to the court. Public Hearing adjourned at 9:00 am.

The Dickens County Commissioners Court met August 21, 2017 in Regular Session with these members present: County Judge Kevin Brendle. Commissioners Dennis Wyatt, Precinct #1, Mike Smith, Precinct #2, Charlie Morris, Precinct #3, Sheldon Parsons, Precinct #4, Darla Thomason, Treasurer, and Becky Hill County and . . .

Want to read the rest?

You will need a subscription! Click here to login or register for a yearly membership to The Texas Spur!