Mixed responses to removal of Confederate statues

by Shannon Najmabadi and Patrick Svitek

The Texas Tribune

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick criticized the University of Texas at Austin’s decision to remove Confederate statues from its campus late Sunday night as sending a “poor message,” while U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz said the decision was one for individual universities to make.

UT-Austin announced around 11 p.m. Sunday night that multiple Confederate statues were in the process of being removed. The surprise decision came about a week after a white nationalist rally protesting the removal of a Confederate statue in Charlottesville, Virginia, turned . . .

