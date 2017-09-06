Animal Supply Points seeking livestock-related donations

Writer: Paul Schattenberg, 210-859-5752, paschattenberg@ag.tamu.edu

COLLEGE STATION – The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service has established Animal Supply Points for livestock and other animals in areas affected by Hurricane Harvey and has set up a phone bank to take calls from those who would like to make a donation.

“These ASPs have been set up to shelter animals and for the storing and distribution of hay and feed and as a location from which to coordinate volunteer assistance,” said Dr. Andy Vestal, AgriLife Extension emergency management specialist, College Station.

Vestal said AgriLife Extension, Prairie View A&M Cooperative Extension and Texas Sea Grant personnel in each affected county, along with agriculture-related agencies and industry organizations, continue to assess agricultural and coastal/marine commerce and resource damage.

“We also report animal issues and request state and private sector donated resources to address unmet needs,” he said. “County AgriLife Extension agents are assisting with small and/or large animal shelters in 42 counties. In addition to animal shelters, the agency is supporting a network of Animal Supply Points.”

Vestal said donations to these locations are being supported through the Animal Supply Point Phone Bank at 979-845-7800.

“These are just some of the facilities that have been set up and that we are supporting through our phone bank,” he said. “But there are many other sites around the affected area offering assistance, and we encourage people to donate to those as well.”

Vestal said those contacting the phone bank will have their donated items matched to the needs at the following locations:

— Brazoria County Animal Supply Point, Brazoria County Fairgrounds, Angleton.

— Chambers County Animal Supply Point, Winnie-Stowell Park, Winnie.

— Fort Bend County Animal Supply Point, Fort Bend Fairgrounds, Rosenberg.

— Harris County Animal Supply Point, La Porte High School Ag Farm, La Porte.

— Katy Animal Supply Point, Great Southwestern Equestrian Center, Katy.

— Wharton County Animal Supply Point, Wharton County Fairgrounds, Crescent.

— Liberty County Animal Supply Point, Stancil Ag Center, Cleveland,

— Jefferson County Animal Supply Point, Ford Park, Beaumont.

— Nome Animal Supply Point, Doguet’s Diamond D Ranch Turf Farm, Nome.

— San Patricio County Animal Supply POint, San Patricio County Fairgrounds, Sinton.

Jeff Ripley, AgriLife Extension associate director – county operations, College Station, said livestock-related donations to these sites are needed and those general items being requested are:

— Feed for cattle, horses, sheep, goats, swine, poultry and other livestock.

— Buckets, troughs, and other equipment for livestock feeding and watering.

— Hay for livestock consumption.

— Livestock panels and gates for temporary holding facilities.

— Shavings and bedding materials for animals.

Ripley said pet food may also be needed at some of the locations.

“Not all locations will need the same items, so when people call the phone bank we will try and connect them with the location needing those items they want to donate,” Ripley said. “We are only equipped to accept these donations at one of our active Animal Supply Points.”

He said cash donations toward agricultural recovery efforts can go to the Texas Department of Agriculture State of Texas Agricultural Response, or STAR, fund where agricultural producers may apply for a matching grant for expenditures incurred for agricultural response, materials or other losses. Information and instructions on how to donate to the fund can be found at http://ow.ly/EQ6x30ePrU3.

“We’re asking that items that are not livestock-related be donated to Red Cross, Salvation Army or another charity of choice,” Ripley said. “But we will gratefully accept those items needed to provide food, shelter and protection to any livestock that have been displaced.”

Animal Supply Point Phone Bank number for donating is 979-845-7800.